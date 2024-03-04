ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Sunoco makes up 1.7% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,915. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.58%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

