ELCO Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises approximately 2.4% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 89.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

