ELCO Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,994,000 after acquiring an additional 571,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in GSK by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 673,419 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in GSK by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $42.24. 901,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,854. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

