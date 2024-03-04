ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,946 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 223.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 54.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.01. 51,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.