EJF Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Premier Financial worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 333.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 206,258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 23,185 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Price Performance

PFC traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $20.17. 62,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,337. The stock has a market cap of $720.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.26. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $30,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

