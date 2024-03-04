EJF Capital LLC Takes Position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,389 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Summit Financial Group comprises approximately 1.2% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.85% of Summit Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

SMMF traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.87. 428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,552. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $394.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.