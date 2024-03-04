EJF Capital LLC Sells 91,341 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,341 shares during the period. Columbia Banking System makes up about 1.3% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.0% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 405,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,554,000 after acquiring an additional 147,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 13.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,009,000 after acquiring an additional 243,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.53. 1,840,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director John F. Schultz purchased 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $174,518.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John F. Schultz bought 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $174,518.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.