EJF Capital LLC Sells 211,191 Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,191 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned about 1.55% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $148,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBKB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.50. 906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.72.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

