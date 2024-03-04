EJF Capital LLC Sells 162,185 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

EJF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,185 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Primis Financial worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Primis Financial by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Primis Financial by 730.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Primis Financial by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Primis Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 119,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 110.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Primis Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FRST stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.