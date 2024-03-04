EJF Capital LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. LINKBANCORP accounts for approximately 1.8% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in LINKBANCORP were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNKB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $6,934,000. State Street Corp grew its position in LINKBANCORP by 126.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 64,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth about $438,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNKB traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.96. 13,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

