EJF Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,362,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 112,092 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,194,474 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after acquiring an additional 344,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 212,801 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 202,086 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peabody Energy news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,657,631 shares of company stock worth $86,879,458. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,367. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.