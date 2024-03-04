EJF Capital LLC Raises Position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares during the period. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust comprises 1.1% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXDT. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000.

NYSE:NXDT traded down 0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 6.11. 21,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.03. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 6.09 and a 52 week high of 13.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

