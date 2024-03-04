EJF Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 102.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.07. 12,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

