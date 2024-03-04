EJF Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

AGO stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 60,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,750. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,984 shares of company stock worth $2,634,801. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

