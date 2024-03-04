EJF Capital LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial comprises about 1.6% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Webster Financial worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 248,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,065. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

