EJF Capital LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,560 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises 1.4% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,762 shares of company stock worth $9,207,587. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNFP. UBS Group cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $81.31. The company had a trading volume of 115,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.12. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

