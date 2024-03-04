EJF Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,217. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $868.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.49.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 400.00% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

BSIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $2,280,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,255.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

