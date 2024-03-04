EJF Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

EJF Capital LLC lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

BPOP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.02. 144,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.50. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

