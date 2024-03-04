EJF Capital LLC Acquires 2,099 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 703,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,552,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 28,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 152,222 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,770. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFIN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $928,552.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,511.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $928,552.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,511.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,408. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.