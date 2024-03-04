EHP Funds Inc. Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

EHP Funds Inc. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,970 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.39. 591,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $115.33.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.