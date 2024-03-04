EHP Funds Inc. Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $7.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,078.36. The company had a trading volume of 116,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,009.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $967.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,098.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.