EHP Funds Inc. Takes $10.53 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,000. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF makes up about 4.9% of EHP Funds Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,324. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

