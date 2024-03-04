EHP Funds Inc. Sells 7,300 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

EHP Funds Inc. decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $618,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 85.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.11. The company had a trading volume of 327,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.01. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 18.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

