EHP Funds Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $136,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $530.31. The company had a trading volume of 251,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,437. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.30. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $535.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.