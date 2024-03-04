EHP Funds Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,000 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Capri accounts for about 1.1% of EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,270,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,670,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,369,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,317,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.89. 180,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,246. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

