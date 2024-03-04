EHP Funds Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,000 Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Chase accounts for approximately 1.0% of EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. EHP Funds Inc. owned about 0.18% of Chase at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Chase by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chase by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chase by 51.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chase by 32.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chase by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CCF remained flat at $127.49 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $135.27.

Chase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.