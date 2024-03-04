EHP Funds Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

EHP Funds Inc. lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after acquiring an additional 364,128 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,205,000 after acquiring an additional 321,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $470.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.61 and a 200 day moving average of $405.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $474.65.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,488,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,488,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,570,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

