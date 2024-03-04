EHP Funds Inc. Has $925,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EHP Funds Inc. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,497.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,575.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,263.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

