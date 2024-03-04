EHP Funds Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

EHP Funds Inc. cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $2.78 on Monday, hitting $130.93. The company had a trading volume of 457,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,771. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $137.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

