EHP Funds Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

EHP Funds Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,805,000 after purchasing an additional 650,966 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $425.59. The stock had a trading volume of 317,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $424.30 and a 200-day moving average of $383.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

