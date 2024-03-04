Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EDIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

EDIT stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $861.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

