Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Edgewell Personal Care has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

EPC stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

