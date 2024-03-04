Edgar Lomax Co. VA Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $43.40. 4,571,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,091,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

