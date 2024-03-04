Edgar Lomax Co. VA Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $35,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,393,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,674,961,000 after acquiring an additional 148,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $8.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $396.20. 924,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.86. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $396.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $15,082,153. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

