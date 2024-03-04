Edgar Lomax Co. VA Takes Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 52.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 77.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

HMC remained flat at $36.07 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 208,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,472. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. Analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

