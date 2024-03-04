Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 8,130 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 3.0% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned about 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $44,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.53.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.23. 918,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,339. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $109.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

