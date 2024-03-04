Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 7,940 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.9% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Southern were worth $28,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 332,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after buying an additional 2,096,988 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 96.4% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 59,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.73. 1,235,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

