Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 3,255 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 555,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after buying an additional 75,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,264,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,987,000 after buying an additional 557,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.49. 4,978,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,742,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

