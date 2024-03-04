Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $63.26 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 4.3% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $63,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $279.13. 945,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.52. The firm has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

