Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $12.97 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Elevatus Welath Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 215.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,860,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 22.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,661,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $694,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,114.45.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $18.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,418.12. 1,881,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,122. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,194.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,008.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $657.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

