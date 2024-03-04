Edgar Lomax Co. VA Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up about 1.7% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned about 0.06% of American International Group worth $25,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,351,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $72.88. 1,487,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,956. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

