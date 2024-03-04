Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $8.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

NYSE EC opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $13.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at $57,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 50.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

