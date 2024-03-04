eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $52.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.84.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 42.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $798,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 20.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $99,660,000 after purchasing an additional 387,655 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in eBay by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

