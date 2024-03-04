Earnest Partners LLC Sells 34,245 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,245 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 3.77% of Integer worth $98,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Integer by 69.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Integer by 87.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Integer by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 180,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Integer by 2.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 1.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITGR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.07. 54,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

