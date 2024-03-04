Earnest Partners LLC Sells 24,262 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,262 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 3.05% of EnerSys worth $116,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,770,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,311. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.55.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.