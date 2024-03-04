Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 35,042 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 8.67% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $129,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.19. 236,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,860. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.