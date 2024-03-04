Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219,911 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $92,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $132,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $228,196. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.18. The stock had a trading volume of 103,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day moving average is $144.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.76. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $103.61 and a 1-year high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

