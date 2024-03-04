Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,123,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey accounts for approximately 1.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $334,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,495,000 after acquiring an additional 620,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,169,000 after acquiring an additional 522,178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,679,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,734,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,530,920 over the last ninety days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $127.59. The stock had a trading volume of 119,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,157. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.44.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

