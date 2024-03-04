Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the quarter. Cabot makes up about 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 5.66% of Cabot worth $219,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cabot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBT traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.81. 79,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

