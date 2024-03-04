Earnest Partners LLC Increases Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,802,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial accounts for about 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 2.75% of Stifel Financial worth $172,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after buying an additional 89,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after buying an additional 2,522,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after acquiring an additional 466,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SF stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 85,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,621. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $77.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

